Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The Mumbai Police on Tuesday sought two more days to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) report sought by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on a complaint filed by a Dubai-based woman for the registration of rape case against Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, an official said.

Shewale's wife had denied the allegations against him.

The MSCW had asked Sakinaka police officials in Mumbai to appear before the commission on Tuesday with the report but the police sought two more days, he said.

''We summoned the police but they sought two more days to submit the report. We will write to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) about the shoddy investigation by the police in the complaint filed by the woman. The commission had questioned the police about the delay in registering the First Information Report (FIR) against Shewale but they demanded more time," MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar told PTI.

The 33-year-old woman last week sought the registration of an FIR, alleging that the Mumbai South Central MP had raped her under the pretext of marriage. She had also tweeted her complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shewale's wife Kamini Shewale had dismissed the allegations saying they are a “deliberate conspiracy” to tarnish the image of her husband who has been active in social and political life for more than 25 years.

The complainant, who runs a textile business, had alleged that Mumbai Police had not registered the FIR despite recording her statement in the past.

Sakinaka police on July 11 registered an FIR against the woman on the charges of extortion, cheating, and defamation under the direction of a metropolitan magistrate's court in Andheri on the application filed by Shewale.

