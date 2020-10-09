Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Mumbai city reported 2,287 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which took its overall tally to 2,25,048, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the virus increased to 9,340 with 47 new fatalities, it said.

Also Read | 'Padhai Tuhar Duar' Programme in Chhattisgarh Receives Nationwide Appreciation.

The city witnessed a drop in the number of cases on Friday after reporting over 2,800 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

The civic body said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 1,89,022 after 2,347 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day.

Also Read | School Reopening Will Lead to Disaster, Promote All Students on Basis of Past Performance, Says HD Kumaraswamy to Karnataka Govt.

Mumbai's recovery rate is now 84 per cent, while the city has 23,086 active patients, it said.

According to the BMC, it has now removed 1,750 cases from the list as they were either duplicate or from out of Mumbai.

The city's average growth rate stands at 1.05 per cent, while the average case doubling rate is 67 days.

It has so far carried out 12.32 lakh tests.

A BMC official said that 9,863 buildings in the metropolis have been sealed, and 645 containment zones have been created in slums and chawls to curb the spread of the pandemic.

A building is sealed or a containment zone is created if one or more COVID-19 patients is found there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)