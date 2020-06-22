Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose by 1,128 on Monday to 67,635 while the death toll went up by 20 to 3,735, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 628 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the recovered cases to 34,119, an official release said.

The number of active cases in the city now stands at 29,781, it said.

A total of 863 new suspected patients were admitted in hospitals in the day.

The average recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai is 50 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases remained 1.88 per cent between June 15 and 20, it stated.

The average doubling rate in the city has been improved to 37 days, the BMC said.

