Mumbai, June 11 (PTI) Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which took the number of patients in the megapolis to 53,985, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As the virus claimed 97 lives during the day, the city's death toll mounted to 1,952, it said in a statement.

As many as 1,540 people tested coronavirus positive in the city on Thursday, the civic body said.

Of the 97 deaths, 43 had occurred earlier, but were added in the list on Thursday, it said.

A total of 516 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 24,209, the statement said.

According to BMC, the city has 27,824 active COVID-19 patients as on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 1,567 people had tested positive in the city and 97 patients had died.

