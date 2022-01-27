Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case of extortion against gangster Suresh Pujari on Thursday.

Crime Branch registered the case based on the complaint of a hotelier from Goregaon. The complainant told Mumbai Police that Pujari had demanded Rs 50 lakh from him in September 2021. Following this, Pujari called the complainant several times and threatened him to cough up the money.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: 36-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 45,000 By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Security Personnel; Case Registered.

According to Mumbai Police, there are 52 cases registered against Pujari in different districts of Maharashtra.

Pujari is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case.

Also Read | Instagram Rolls Out New Feature To Display Users' Upcoming Live Streams: Report.

Earlier on December 15, the Maharashtra ATS brought gangster Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)