Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered two FIRs in connection with the murder of the former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, officials said on Friday.

Abhishek, 41, the son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead in Borivali in suburban Mumbai on Thursday evening during a social media live, allegedly by his old political rival Mauris Noronha, 47, who later died by suicide.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has formed two teams to probe into the matter.

Late in the night, the case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation, a senior police official said.

The police registered a case against Noronha alias Mauris Bhai under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

"After shooting 5 bullets at Abhishek Ghosalkar, accused Maurice stood at the door and kept looking at him for 3-4 seconds. After completing his target, he tried to shoot himself there, but the pistol did not fire. After this, he went to the upper floor. Above, he loaded the bullet into the pistol and shot himself within 25 seconds," the Crime Branch said.

It further said that a total of 6 rounds were fired, out of which 5 were fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar and one by Maurice on himself.

Maurice's bodyguard Amarendra Mishra had the pistol license issued by Phulpur Police of Prayagraj, UP in 2003 and the expiry of that license was February 2026, it added.

"Amarendra Mishra was working as a bodyguard at Maurice's place for the last 3 months, his pistol was used by both himself and Maurice. Amarendra Mishra used to keep his pistol in the locker of Maurice's office, yesterday also he had kept his pistol in the same locker and Maurice took out the pistol from the same locker and fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar. At the time when this firing took place, Amarendra Mishra was not there," the crime branch said.

According to the Crime Branch, the pistol with which Abhishek Ghosalkar was fired is of very high quality and can fire 15 rounds. (ANI)

