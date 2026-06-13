India News | Mumbai Customs Seizes 11.8 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 11.82 Crore; One Arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Mumbai Customs officials arrested a model at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport for allegedly smuggling ganja worth approximately Rs 11.82 crore, officials said.

The accused model, identified as Harsha Sunny, had arrived in Mumbai from Thailand.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Departs for France and Slovakia Visit; To Attend G7 Summit in Evian, Hold Talks With Emmanuel Macron and Robert Fico .

During the investigation, the contraband was recovered from her possession.

Upon a thorough examination of her baggage, officials recovered 11.824 kgs of Ganja (Hydroponic weed). The seized contraband has an illicit market value of Rs 11,82,40,000. Field testing confirmed the presence of the drug, following which it was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the officials said.

Also Read | Congress To Launch Nationwide Protest Against NEET Paper Leaks and Unemployment; Rahul Gandhi To Address Student Conventions.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that a fellow passenger met her during the journey and handed over the bag containing the drugs to her for a short while before disappearing.

However, Customs officials stated that the accused is concocting a story to save herself from legal action. The passenger has been arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)