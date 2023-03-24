Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The driver of renowned singer Sonu Nigam's father was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The theft came to light at the Oshiwara residence of Agamkumar Nigam, the singer's father, on Wednesday, after which police teams began a probe, he said.

The accused was held on Thursday evening, and his interrogation led to the recovery of Rs 70.70 lakh of the looted amount from Kolhapur, the official added.

During the examination of CCTV footage of the society, the driver was seen entering the housing complex with a bag, and he was named in the complaint filed by the singer's sister Nikita, as per police.

