Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team conducted a raid at the residence of television actor Gaurav Dixit in Andheri's Lokhandwala area and allegedly seized a huge quantity of drugs, an official said on Saturday.

The raid was carried out on Friday evening by the Mumbai unit of the NCB after it received a specific input, he said.

Dixit's name cropped up in the interrogation of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier, he added.

Dixit, and a foreign national woman who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid, and a hunt was on for both of them, the NCB official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)