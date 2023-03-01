Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) confiscated drugs worth more than Rs 4.4 crore in January and arrested 97 persons in connection with the seizures, an official said on Wednesday.

All five units of the ANC collectively registered 76 drug cases over the recovery of the contrabands from across the city last month, he said.

Among the major hauls in the month were the seizure of 1.6 kg of mephedrone or MD worth Rs 2.86 crore and 371 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.45 crore, said the official.

This apart, 76.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 24.82 lakh was also recovered.

All the arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official added.

