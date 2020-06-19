Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a deputy GST commissioner for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after promising marriage, Oshiwara police said on Friday.

The victim approached the police commissioner with a complaint, an official said.

"The woman was sexually assaulted by the accused for two years on the fake promise of marriage. We have registered an offence under section 376, 377 of IPC against the deputy GST commissioner," he said.

