Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) A 52-year-old film stuntman was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death as he suspected her character, Pydhonie police in Mumbai said on Sunday.

Masood Alam Khan was pinned down by neighbours on Saturday evening as he tried to escape after killing his wife Nasreen in their home in Tabela Chawl in Masjid area, said an official.

Also Read | Please Don't Shoot Me: Wanted Criminal With Placard Surrenders to UP Police.

He has been charged with murder, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)