Fire breaks out in canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Kurla, Mumbai (Image/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in the canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, said officials.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), "A level 2 fire erupted at around 3.02 pm on Wednesday in New Hall, LTT Terminus Platform No. 1, Tilak Nagar."

"The fire was confined to Jahhar Canteen, 1st floor of platform 1. Subsequently, the PRS (booking counter) and announcement centre were vacated," added the officials.

Thereafter, officials from the MFB, police, RPF, traffic, ward staff and others were deployed to douse the blaze.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

"A probe into the incident is underway. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," according to informed officials.

Earlier in the day, a person sustained severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out early in the morning in a parking lot opposite the Trans Residency building in Andheri East.

The fire was reportedly said to have been confined to three vehicles. (ANI)

