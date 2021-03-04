Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over old rivalry in the eastern suburb of Bhandup in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The Bhandup police on Wednesday nabbed the accused for allegedly attacking and killing Samir Pawar in Gaondevi area late on Tuesday night, an official said.

One of the accused spotted the victim outside a shop and entered into an argument with him, following which the other accused showed up at the scene and attacked him, he said.

The accused slit the victims throat and beat him with an iron rod, the official said, adding that the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The accused Pravin Wankhede (35), Ashwin Bramne (31), Pawan Bramne (27) and Abhijeet Barmne (21) have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and further probe is underway, the official said.

