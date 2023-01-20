Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl and selling her for Rs 1 lakh to a shop owner in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Friday.

A team from Vikhroli Parksite police station on Thursday rescued the kidnapped teen from Aurangabad and brought her to Mumbai, the official said.

The parents of the college going girl had reported her missing on December 23, 2022, following which an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

During the investigation, the police spotted the missing girl at Dadar railway station while she was travelling on Hubli Express along with a couple, he said.

The trio alighted at Miraj railway station. Their movements were tracked using the CCTV footage from the railway station and bus stand, the official said.

The police traced the woman's husband to Chembur. On interrogation, the man revealed that his wife and her uncle had sold the girl to a shop owner in Aurangabad for marriage, he said.

The shop owner, who hails from Rajasthan, had paid Rs 1 lakh to the couple, the official said.

The police have now added relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prevention of Child Marriage Act in the case, he said.

The accused were produced before a court, which sent them in police custody till January 27, the official added.

