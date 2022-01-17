Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch have arrested a 36-year-old house help for allegedly committing theft of diamond and gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh at the residence of a Nepeansea Road resident.

The police not only managed to arrest the accused within 12 hours of the case being registered, but also managed to recover the entire stolen property.

The arrested accused has been identified as Madan Chaudhary, a native of Madhubani in Bihar.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Rimple Zaveri (45), a resident of Nepeansea Road. The victim's husband has business in Daman and for that purpose, the couple often visits Daman.

"On January 13, the couple was out of home, only the victim mother-in-law stays was at the house. Taking advantage of this, the accused had allegedly decamped with diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh by breaking the cupboard. After the theft victim lodged a complaint in Malabar Hill police station," the police said.

After the case was registered, the crime branch of the officer got a tip that the suspect is planning to flee to his native place. Police went to Wadala from there police arrested the accused and also the police have recovered the entire stolen property from him, the police added. (ANI)

