New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) achieved unprecedented success this holiday season, boasting an outstanding 112 per cent recovery in December.

Surpassing pre-pandemic levels in December 2019, the airport welcomed a record-breaking 4.88 million passengers, showcasing a remarkable 13 per cent growth compared to December 2022.

December 16 marked a pinnacle, witnessing the highest single-day passenger traffic with 165,258 travellers, comprising 84,166 arrivals and 81,092 departures.

The month saw a total of 28,462 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 7,287 International ATMs and 21,175 on various routes.

CSMIA's passenger distribution in December 2023 illustrated a dominant 47 per cent from the Middle East, followed by 28 per cent from the Asia Pacific region and 15 per cent from Europe.

Among domestic destinations, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa secured the top spots, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi remained the favored international choices. The Mumbai-Delhi route alone recorded a substantial traffic of 622,424 passengers.

Leading the way among airlines, IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara excelled on both domestic and international routes. This outstanding performance not only signifies a remarkable rebound but also underscores CSMIA's resilience and unwavering commitment to providing world-class service.

As the year concludes, CSMIA's stellar December positions it as a resounding success story, promising seamless journeys and exceeding passenger expectations. The airport remains at the forefront of the aviation industry, poised for continued excellence in the coming year. (ANI)

