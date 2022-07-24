Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 26-year-old Kabaddi player in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, the Mumbai Police informed on Sunday.

The kabaddi player was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stump on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Dharavi, the police said.

According to Mumbai Police, the deceased was identified as Vimalraj Nadar.

Soon after the information was received regarding the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted Nadar to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302.

The police started investigating the matter as soon as the murder case was registered.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused and the deceased were involved in a fight before the incident took place.

The police informed that two accused were arrested earlier and had confessed to the crime during interrogation. And the third accused was arrested by the Dharavi police on Sunday afternoon in the case, the police said.

Meanwhile, family and locals protested outside the Dharavi police station.

A crowd gathered outside Dharavi Police Station as protesters demanded the arrest of all accused in the murder of the Kabbadi player. (ANI)

