Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Three women and a man were arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping an infant from Deonar area of Mumbai, police said.

The four-month-old girl had gone missing on Thursday and her kin approached police claiming they suspected one Sharmeen and her husband Siddique Khan had kidnapped her, said an official.

"On that basis, we questioned Sharmeen and Siddique, and we got to know that the child had been handed over to an Antop Hill-based woman named Farzana Sayyed Shaikh. She had given the baby further to one Asha Pawar of Chembur," he said.

Pawar passed on the baby to a woman called Julia Fernandes, a resident of Matunga, who, on questioning, led the police to the infant in Bengaluru, the official said.

"The child was reunited with her parents. Sharmeen, Siddique, Farzana and Asha Pawar have been arrested. More arrests are likely in the case," the Deonar police station official informed.

