Mumbai, November 11: A laboratory technician at a diagnostic centre was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl, Mulund police said, adding that the accused was identified as Suraj Shinde. The alleged incident took place on Thursday when the victim, a 15-year-old, was at a diagnostic centre in Mulund West to get a dental X-ray done. She had been suffering from a toothache. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 33-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly Raped by Man She Met on Matrimonial Site

"It was alleged that a lab technician working there touched the girl inappropriately while getting the X-ray done. As the girl raised alarm, the accused fled. The girl, along with her family members, approached the nearest police station to file a complaint," an officer of Mulund police said. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Baby Boy Drowns After Falling Into Water-Filled Bucket as Mother Falls Asleep in Panvel

The case was registered against the accused, identified as Suraj Shinde, under Section 354 A of IPC and POCSO. The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which sentenced him to police custody till November 13. Further details are awaited.

