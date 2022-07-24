Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) A labourer died after falling from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Malad East in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Rs 20,000 Monthly Scholarship for CBSE Class 10 Topper Anjali Yadav.

The incident took place on Friday and the deceased was identified as Manish Bhaliya (46), the Kurar police station official said.

Also Read | Punjab Police Bust Interstate Drug Smuggling Racket; Three Arrested for Transporting 8 Kg Opium Through Ambulance.

"This is an under-construction 24-storey tower. Bhaliya fell from the 10th floor due to the floor being slippery. He fell from an open window next to the lift. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said.

Contractor Bharat Chotaliya and the developer have been booked for allegedly failing to provide adequate work safety measures at the site, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)