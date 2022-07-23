Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 11,22,674 and the toll to 19,638, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Only 26 new patients were symptomatic, it said.

The city has been reporting less than 300 daily coronavirus infections for more than a week. The day before, it had logged 299 cases and one death.

As per a bulletin issued by the city civic body, at least 10,406 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests done so far to 1,77,54,854.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,01,181 after 281 patients recovered from the infection in the metropolis, leaving the city with 1,855 active cases with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, the civic body said.

The overall growth rate of infections has improved to 0.024 per cent for the period between July 16 and July 22, the BMC release stated.

