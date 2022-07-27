Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday logged 283 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, taking the tally to 11,23,634 and the toll to 19,646, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted for 5 Months in Goregaon; 6 Minors Booked Under POCSO, IT Act.

Notably, the doubling rate of cases in Mumbai has crossed the 3,000 mark from 2,975 days of Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl on Way To School Raped in Noida, Accused Flees Custody but Held Again After Police Firing.

Of the 283 cases, only 20 were symptomatic while the rest 263 are asymptomatic, as per the BMC bulletin.

Mumbai has been reporting less than 300 daily infections since July 16. A day before, the city had logged 263 cases and a single death due to COVID-19.

With 288 more patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the overall number of recoveries in the city went up to 11,02,190, leaving the metropolis with 1,798 active cases.

Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent.

With 9,926 more tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 1,77,90,124 as of Wednesday.

The overall growth rate of cases improved to 0.022 per cent between July 20 and July 26, while the overall doubling rate of cases is 3,114 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)