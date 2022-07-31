Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday recorded 322 new cases of coronavirus and two casualties that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,813 and toll to 19,651, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least 236 people recovered from the infection, raising the count of recoveries to 11,03,261, leaving the city with 1,901 active cases, the official said.

As many as 13,433 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,78,29,595, he said.

The recovery rate in the city is at 98 per cent, while the growth rate of infections was at 0.023 per cent between July 24 and 30, the official said.

