Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday recorded 407 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, raising the tally to 11,27,954 and toll to 19,660, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least 163 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,05,317, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the daily count of infections has witnessed a slight decline as the city had reported 465 cases on Sunday.

Of the latest cases, 23 patients are symptomatic and hospitalised, with one on oxygen support, the bulletin stated

With this, Mumbai currently has 2,977 active cases, the official said.

As many as 6,729 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking up the total number of tests conducted to 1,78,97,559, he said.

The only death reported during the day was of a 74-year-old man who had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while growth rate of cases between August 1 and 7 was 0.035 per cent and the doubling rate was 2,001 days, the bulletin stated.

