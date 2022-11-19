Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) At least eight cases of coronavirus and one casualty were reported in Mumbai on Saturday that took the tally of infections to 11,54,779 and toll to 19,743, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 22 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 11,34,887.

With a recovery rate at 98.3 per cent, the city currently has 149 active cases, it said.

The overall growth rate of cases between November 12 and 18 was 0.002 per cent, while the doubling rate is at 34,536 days, the bulletin said.

As many as 3,500 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,85,27,459.

