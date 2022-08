Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday evening met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai.

It was probably the first meeting of Shinde with Bhagwat after becoming state CM.

Bhagwat gifted some books on the RSS to Shinde and Fadnavis, sources said.

