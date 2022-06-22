Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in south Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the alleged money laundering case against him, officials said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Book S 12.4-Inch Now Official in Europe; Price, Features & Specifications.

Parab reached the ED office around 3.45 pm for his questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, an official said.

Also Read | Nakka Sai Charan, 26-Year-Old Indian Techie, Shot Dead in US.

Parab, who was questioned by the central agency for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, was summoned on Wednesday morning as well. However, in view of the political developments in the state, he had sought more time to appear before it.

Parab, 57, is a three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and holds transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others. However, the Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)