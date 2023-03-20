Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) More than 200 hutments were demolished from inside the 800-year-old Mahim fort here, which has now become free of encroachments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The civic body in a release said it has appointed famous architect and archaeological consultant Vikas Dilawari as a consultant for restoration of the fort, which will be developed into a tourist attraction.

The descendants of King Bimbdev, who established his kingdom Mahikawati in "Aparant" or north Konkan belt of Maharashtra, built the fort somewhere between 1140 and 1241, a release issued by the BMC stated.

Squatters had encroached upon the fort on the west coast of the city since decades. The fort was declared as a state-protected monument under the Maharashtra Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Acts, 1960 and the excise department did away the security at the site, it said.

People residing in more than 260 hutments inside the fort were qualified for alternate accommodation in a survey conducted for the restoration project, the BMC said.

Nearly 3,000 people were living inside and they have been rehabilitated at alternative accommodations at Malad, Malvani and other areas, it said.

As per the release, some residents had not vacated their huts even after rehabilitation and were forcefully removed with the help of the local police who registered complaints against them before the demolition last week.

