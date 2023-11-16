Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a doctor and subsequently blackmailing her in Mumbai, police said.

According to the Mumbai police, the woman approached the Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai with a complaint stating that the accused had befriended her during badminton sessions at a club in the Tardeo area.

According to the police, the woman, who was married was not living with her husband due to some domestic issues during this period.

The complainant alleged that the man had offered to speak with her on this matter but when she went to meet him, the accused allegedly spiked her drink, following which she lost consciousness and he raped her.

In October, he asked her for money from the woman; when she refused to give money, he threatened to put on social media the photo and video.

The man has arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) and a further probe was on, the police said. (ANI)

