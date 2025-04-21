Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Hyderabad Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for his alleged involvement in a high-value online investment fraud on Monday. The fraud cost a Hyderabad resident over Rs2.43 crore.

The accused, identified as Rashmit Rajendra Patil, a private employee residing in Navi Mumbai, played a key role in the scam. He is said to be the account supplier. He was apprehended by a special police team, assisted by other officers from the Cyber Crime wing.

According to the press release, the victim, a 56-year-old man from Hyderabad, was referred to the SAMCO Securities and IIFL applications through social media. He downloaded and logged in to these applications to invest the money for earning purposes. Initially, these investments appeared to yield steady returns, with the profits reflected in a virtual wallet within the app. The fraudsters claimed that the accumulated profits could be withdrawn into his personal bank account within one to three days, after deducting a six per cent tax.

Believing them to be genuine, he deposited multiple amounts. Convinced by the ongoing profit displays and smooth transactions, the victim continued transferring money to different bank accounts listed in the application. Eventually, he deposited a total of Rs2.43 crore across multiple transactions. However, once the amount reached this substantial figure, the scammers abruptly blocked his access to withdrawals and ceased all communication.

Following the victim's complaint, a case was registered under Crime Number 348/2025, invoking relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following a thorough investigation, the police identified Patil's involvement and successfully arrested him in Maharashtra.

The investigation also revealed the method used by the fraudsters. They targeted victims through platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media apps, offering fraudulent stock trading schemes with promises of unusually high returns. By initially allowing small withdrawals and displaying fake profits within the app, they built credibility before persuading victims to invest larger amounts. Once the funds were in their control, they cut off contact and denied access to the money.

During the arrest, police seized a mobile phone from the accused, which is now being analysed for further evidence. The Cyber Crime Unit stated that more individuals may be involved in the broader network behind this scheme and that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police urged the public to remain cautious of online investment offers that seem too good to be true. They warned against trusting unknown individuals on social media who promote trading apps or platforms, especially those not registered with official regulatory bodies, such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Officials stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of financial services before sharing personal or banking information. (ANI)

