Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) A man drowned in Mahim creek here and his body was recovered on Friday morning, while one person accompanying him was feared dead, officials said.

Also Read | LinkedIn Introduces New Tools for Better User Engagement.

A civic official said that the fire brigade had launched a search operation after it was alerted that two men had gone missing from Mahim causeway late on Thursday night.

Also Read | Kanpur Violence: Charge Sheet Names 47 Accused for June 3 Violence Over Nupur Sharma's Remarks Against Prophet.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm, he said.

"The body of Javed Alam Shaikh, 28, was found floating in the creek near the Reclamation flyover bridge around 7 am. The body was retrieved and handed over to the local police," the official said.

A search is underway for the second person, a fire brigade official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)