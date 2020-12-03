Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) A special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court here on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting a minor repeatedly and impregnating her.

Special judge Rekha Pandhare found the accused guilty of offences committed under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

As per the testimony of the 13-year-old victim, the accused was known to her family and was living with them at the time of the incident in 2017.

The family would sleep in one room due to lack of sufficient space in the house, during which the accused raped her on several occasions, the victim told court.

The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant and subsequently, a complaint was lodged at Ghatkopar police station.

