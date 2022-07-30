Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) A special court here sentenced a 28-year-old man to one month simple imprisonment for stalking a schoolgirl and uttering "unwelcome" words to her.

Extra Joint Special Judge Under POCSO Act Anis Khan found the man, a driver by profession, guilty of an offence committed under Indian Penal Code section 354 D (stalking) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on July 28. The detailed order was made available on Saturday.

"The accused, a matured young man working as a driver, committed sexual harassment to the victim girl by saying unwelcome words and outraged her modesty. He, thereby, committed the offence punishable under section 354­D of IPC read with Section 12 of POSCO Act," the court

As per the First Information Report filed in September­ 2016, the man used to follow the girl on her way to school to make attempts to contact her.

He would also ask her to marry him, adding a threat the he would not allow anyone else to marry her.

During trial, the defence had argued there was delay in lodging FIR and also that there was previous enmity between the man and the victim's parents.

It also argued there was discrepancies regarding date of incident.

The special judge referred to a Supreme Court judgment, which had held that the evidence of a child must be evaluated carefully keeping in mind provisions of law regarding acceptance of evidence of child.

"In view of guidelines of the Supreme Court in the above cited case, considering the evidence on record, the discrepancies brought by the accused on record are minor and not sufficient to discard the corroborative evidence of the victim and her mother," the special court ruled.

The court sentenced the accused to simple imprisonment of one month, and added that he was entitled to the period already served.

