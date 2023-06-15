Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly routing incoming international calls illegally using the connection of a prominent telecom firm, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

The action was taken on the complaint of the Department of Telecommunication, whose officials said this "grey market operation" was on for the last six months, he said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says BJP's 'Politics of Hatred' Has Burnt the State.

"On Wednesday, Crime Branch Unit VII raided an office in Bhandup and nabbed a man who was routing international incoming calls using the line of a prominent teleservices company," he said.

On the complaint of the nodal officer of the teleservices firm, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Indian Telegraph Act for cheating, theft and other offences, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Calcutta High Court Orders Deployment of Central Forces Throughout the State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)