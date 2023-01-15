Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A man was held for allegedly celebrating jailed gangster Chhota Rajan's birthday in Chembur in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused is a history-sheeter and is associated with a local political party, the Tilak Nagar police station official said.

A video of the celebration that took place on Saturday night was widely circulated on social media.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and other offences.

The man was released on bail by a local court, which asked him to submit his passport and appear at the police station for seven days, the official said.

Rajan, lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015, is facing trial in several cases. He has been convicted in the journalist J Dey murder case.

