Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Dharavi Police for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Francis Nadar.

Certificates were sold at high prices to people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"A 36-year-old man, Francis Nadar, selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for Rs 1000 has been arrested by the Dharavi Police Station on January 5," Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranaya Ashok said. (ANI)

