Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 5.56 lakh in Jogeshwari in the metropolis, a Crime Branch official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Usman Ali Shaikh was held by Unit IX of the Crime Branch along with 139 grams of the synthetic stimulant drug, he said.

Shaikh has been remanded in police custody till September 28.

