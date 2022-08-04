Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 1.99 crore from Nagpada area of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Mohammad Sharukh Mohammad Shafi Shaikh, a resident of Worli, was held from Nagpada on Wednesday night with 995 grams of mephedrone, he said.

