Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was held for allegedly stabbing to his colleague after a petty fight, police said on Sunday.

Shivrama Devendra stabbed Ganesh Devendra (24) late Saturday night in Juhu's Nehru Nagar locality, said an official.

"He was held from Santacruz area and has been charged with murder," the Juhu police station official said.

