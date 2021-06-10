Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was pushed to death by unidentified persons from the fourth floor of a building in Lower Parel area, police said on Thursday. Shabbir Aalam Shaikh, a resident of Jijamata Nagar, Worli, was found dead on the premises of Shah and Nahar Industries on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary probe suggested that he was pushed by somebody from fire passage on the fourth floor of the building, police said An offence of murder has been registered.

