Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old man who allegedly used to cheat passengers at Mumbai airport by telling them he needed money for an emergency has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Modela Venkat Dinesh Kumar, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, would loiter near the airport area to con people, a Sahar police station official said.

"He had told a passenger Raghunandan Thakre in January that he had missed his flight but had to reach anyhow to answer an exam, after which the latter kindheartedly gave him Rs 7,500 to buy a fresh ticket. However, when Thakre saw Kumar pulling off a similar act recently, he informed police," the official said.

Kumar has confessed to having 13 such cases against his name, the official added.

