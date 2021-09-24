Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday lauded the Mumbai Police for taking appropriate and timely action against the accused in the alleged sexual harassment case of a female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker by her fellow male worker.

Pednekar commended the Mumbai Police and said that "I am proud of the Mumbai Police for taking appropriate and timely action."

"We aren't questioning police as we know that they're doing their job. They'll take action in this case as well," she added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Shiv Sena leader, Pednekar asked, "Where are BJP leaders now? The victim sought help from MLAs and MPs of BJP but to no avail."

Earlier this week, the Mumbai Police registered a case against a BJP worker under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim, a BJP worker complained against a male colleague at the Borivali police station for allegedly molesting her.

The accused, identified as Prateek Salvi, is absconding and a search is underway to locate him. (ANI)

