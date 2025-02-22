Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The committee, formed under the leadership of Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has decided to offer an opportunity for 11 applicants to have their eligibility determined in a long-pending case related to the allotment of transit tenements.

The hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2025, according to an MHADA press release.

The decision follows an attempt by an unrelated protestor to exert pressure on the administration through demonstrations at the Joint Chief Officer's office. Notices have been issued to the applicants, instructing them to attend the hearing with the required documents as per MHADA regulations, the MHADA said

The case concerns 11 applicants, who have not lived in their transit tenements for the past 20 years. Since these tenements were originally vacated during an eviction drive against unauthorized occupants, a thorough eligibility review was necessary before any decision on allocation. As the case required policy-level approval, it was sent to the Vice President for consideration.

In this context, protests staged outside the office of the Joint Chief Officer were unnecessary. The woman leading the protest is not directly affected by the issue, and ideally, the 11 applicants themselves should have followed up on their applications. Instead, a third-party individual attempted to pressure the administration. Additionally, the woman protestor's demand that the Joint Chief Officer of MBRRB make a one-sided decision is inappropriate, as such matters require procedural review and higher-level approvals.

Since the case dates back 20 years, allegations that the Joint Chief Officer deliberately delayed the process are incorrect. MHADA regularly organizes public grievance forums, including Janata Darbars and Lokshahi Din, where such issues can be raised, but this opportunity was not utilised.

As per the release by MHADA, to ensure transparency, a three-member committee, chaired by the Deputy Chief Engineer of MBRRB, has been constituted. The committee will review the submitted documents, determine eligibility, and submit a detailed report on transit tenement allocation. Once the report is finalised, an appropriate decision will be made. (ANI)

