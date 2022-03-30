Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): An incident of minor fire was detected onboard INS Trikand on Tuesday evening, said a Navy statement.

No injury has been reported during the incident, added the statement.

Also Read | Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022: PM Narendra Modi Calls Upon Matua Community To Raise Awareness To Remove Corruption at Every Level in the Society.

Alert watchkeepers in the machinery compartment activated the customised fire fighting system to douse the fire expeditiously, according to the statement.

All systems of the ship have been reactivated and the root cause of the fire is being ascertained, as per the statement. (ANI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)