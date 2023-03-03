Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande suffered fractures after being attacked with a cricket bat and stump by a group of people while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday morning, a police official said.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Sacked Indian Worker Take to LinkedIn To Share Personal Experiences, Says 'It's Like a Breakup'.

Shivaji Park police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three to four persons for assaulting the MNS general secretary and former corporator, the official said.

Also Read | Prostitution Racket Busted in Noida, Woman Leader Among Seven Arrested.

The official said Deshpande sustained two fractures in his right hand and injuries to his legs in the attack. He was taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment, he said.

The police are going through footage from CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the identities of the attackers, who had covered their faces, he said.

“We have got some clues about them,” said the official, refusing to disclose more.

Police have pressed charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 506-II (criminal intimidation), said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.

Deshpande's party colleague Akhil Chitre later released a video saying the attackers will be paid back in the same coin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)