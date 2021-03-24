Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly possessing drugs and recovered 2.50 lakh cash from him.

The accused, identified as Ayan Sinha, was allegedly involved in supplying drugs in Mumbai's Bandra, Khar and Andheri area.

According to the NCB, a team conducted a raid on March 21 in the Bandra area and recovered drugs and cash worth Rs 2.50 lakh. The drugs were concealed inside the CPU. A mobile phone, computer and other electronic gadgets of the accused have been seized.

The NCB presented the accused in court on Sunday where he was sent to four-day custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)