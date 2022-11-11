Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from North West Mumbai Gajanan Kirtikar has joined his faction of the party, now known as the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: AAP Releases First List of 134 Candidates for Delhi Civic Polls.

In a tweet, Shinde said, "I welcome him and wish him well for his future journey."

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result for Agniveervayu 01/2022 Batch Declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Kirtikar, who won from the seat in 2014 and 2019, is the 13th Shiv Sena MP to rebel against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The former CM heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In its original avatar, the Shiv Sena had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the 2019 polls, while its 19th member of the Lower House of Parliament is from neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Kirtikar was, however, not available for comment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)