Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A 19-year-old youth was arrested from Gujarat on Thursday for making and uploading obscene videos of more than 22 women in Mumbai and then extorting money from them by allegedly blackmailing them for the removal of content from social media, the Mumbai police informed.

According to the police, the accused person used the pictures from their social media accounts and then made obscene clips from the same.

"He used to take the victim's social media pictures and add some obscene clips to that. He would then reach out to them and asked them to cough up money for having the content taken down. He has confessed to the crime," Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai said adding that the accused has "confessed" to his crime.

The police informed that the accused had made 'obscene' videos of more than 22 women in Mumbai and he used to extort money from them in return for deleting the content from social media.

The accused was kept in police custody till Friday, July 29. (ANI)

