Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): A 22-year-old boy was killed while at least six others were injured after a speeding car lost its control and overturned multiple times at Malad's Aksa Beach, the police said.

According to Malvani police station officer Arjun Rajane, the incident took place around 5.30 pm on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Sanjay Pawar who visited Aksa Beach along with his friend to celebrate his birthday, the police said.

During the investigation, the Malvani officer revealed that the car was coming at high speed from Ghatkopar to Aksa Beach and some people sitting inside the car was drunk.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem, Rajane said.

Malvani police registered a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started further investigation. (ANI)

